Man Arrested For Posing As Gurgaon DCP, Assaulting Constable

Sandeep Sharma was later sent to three-day police custody. (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly impersonating Gurgaon DCP and assaulting a Delhi Police constable, an officer said on Friday.

Sandeep Sharma, who posed as Gurgaon DCP, had many cheating cases pending against him in various police stations, said Gurgaon ACP Shamsher Singh.

He got into a fight with Ankit, the Delhi Police constable, Thursday on Delhi-Gurgaon expressway.

"The accused also threatened him with dire consequences if he registered a complaint with the local police," Singh said.

Sharma was later sent to three-day police custody.

For more Gurgaon stories, click here

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.