Labourer Beaten To Death By Co-Workers At Construction Site In Gurugram

A 51-year-old labourer was beaten to death by some of his co-workers at an under construction site here, said police.

The victim was identified as Avesh Alam, a native of Bihar. He worked as a labourer at an under construction site of the Godrej company in Sector 106 and lived in the labour camp, they added.

According to a complaint filed by Mohammad Ubed Alam, a native of Kishanganj in Bihar, his co-villager Avesh Alam was working with him and lived in the same labour camp.

"It was around 9:00 pm on Sunday night when I came out from my room after hearing a noise and saw that labour camp in-charge Shiv Narayan and four-five other labourers were fighting with the victim... Soon they started beating him and took him to his room.

"After some time, when the noise subsided, I reached his room and (found that) Avesh had died. After this, the police was called," Ubed said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Shiv Narayan and others under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC at the Rajendra Park police station on Monday, said police.

"An FIR has been registered and we are conducting raids to nab the suspects. The body has been kept in the mortuary and the family of the deceased has been informed," said police spokesperson Subhash Boken.

