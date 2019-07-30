Infant Dies After Falling Into Open Manhole In Gurgaon

The infant was brought out in an unconscious state (Representational)

A 10-month-old girl died after she fell into an open manhole while playing with her brother today, the police said.

The incident at Sector 31 led to protests by agitated residents over what they said was negligence of the Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon for failing to cover the deep sewer line.

Tek Chand, the girl's grandfather who has a shop on that road, said the infant crawled near the uncovered manhole and fell into it when she was playing with her 15-year-old brother on the pavement.

"My grandson raised an alarm and I immediately went inside the manhole to rescue her," Mr Chand said.

She was brought out in an unconscious state and taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, he added.

