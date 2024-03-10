Gurugram Traffic Police Issues Advisory Ahead Of PM Modi's Monday Visit

Ahead of the inauguration of Dwarka Expressway on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Gurugram Traffic Police has issued an advisory. The Gurugram Traffic Police shared a statement along with a video message on X (formerly Twitter).

The statement urged the commuters going from Dwarka Clover Leaf towards IMT to avoid the road till 4 PM, until and unless it is an emergency.

It advised the commuters to use the Antriksh Chowk route only if it is absolutely necessary. The statement added that the Antriksh Chowk Road will be closed for some time due to crowds at the rally.

The statement revealed that on March 11, movement of heavy vehicles on Dwarka Expressway will be prohibited from 5 PM.

Therefore, it is advised that all heavy vehicle drivers should use the KMP expressway during this period.

All vehicles coming to the rally from Rewari, Narnaul, and Dharuhera will be diverted towards the Antriksh Chowk rally venue via KMP via Rampura Chowk and Vatika Chowk.

The vehicles coming to the rally from Faridabad, Palwal, and Sohna will also be diverted towards the Antriksh Chowk via Dwarka Clover Leaf.

The statement concluded by saying that the vehicles coming from Pataudi would go to the Antriksh Chowk rally venue via Sati Chowk.

Meanwhile, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday shared a video showing glimpses of the Dwarka Expressway.

Also called the Northern Peripheral Road or NH 248-BB, the project is 27.6 km long and will connect Delhi's Dwarka with the Kherki Daula toll plaza in Gurugram.

Calling it a “marvel of engineering”, the minister said that the project will be opened to the public within three to four months.

He wrote, “Marvel of Engineering: The Dwarka Expressway! A State-of-the-Art Journey into the Future.”

Notably, this expressway will reduce the travel time between Dwarka to Manesar to 15 minutes.

The distance between Manesar and Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport can now be covered in 20 minutes. In addition, the travel time between Manesar and Singhu border will come down to just 45 minutes.