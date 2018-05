The teenager was found hanging from a ceiling fan in Tikli village on Sohna Road

A Class 11 girl student allegedly committed suicide in her village house in Gurugram district, with a suicide note claiming molestation by a youth, police said on Wednesday.The teenager was found hanging from a ceiling fan in Tikli village on Sohna Road."Though she spoke about molestation, she did not name the youth in the suicide note," said a police officer.The suicide note has been sent to a forensic science laboratory to match the handwriting with that of the deceased.