Video: Residents, Guards Clash At Posh Gurugram Apartment Over Liquor

Gurugram society clash: A biker was hit as the security personnel reversed his vehicle

A clash broke out between residents and security guards at a posh housing society in Gurugram on Thursday after an argument over liquor consumption, the police said.

The incident was reported on Thursday after a security guard objected to a group of residents having liquor at the complex area of ROF Ananda Society in Gurugram's Sector 95.

The conversation soon led to a heated argument and the residents started thrashing the security guard. He then alerted the Quick Response Team (QRT) team.

The video of the incident shows, residents hitting a QRT personnel as the team arrives. Another security personnel tries to rescue his colleague and hits a resident with a stick. But the group snatches the stick from him and thrashes him instead.

As the clash intensified, one QRT personnel ran away to escape the chaotic scene, while the other one got out of the apartment in his vehicle. A biker was hit as the security personnel reversed his vehicle, the video shows.

Police said they are examining the security camera footage and investigation is on.