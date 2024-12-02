They Spent Rs 4 Crore On Their Dream Homes In Gurugram, But Lack Basic Amenities

The new circle rates in Gurugram have come into effect from December 1

People eyeing a home in Gurugram will now have to pay more as the district administration has hiked the circle rates by 10% to 30%, driven mainly by demand. Luxury residential areas like Golf Course Road are likely to see a 30% hike in circle rates. According to reports, the new circle rates have come into effect from December 1 and will be applicable at least till March 31 next year.

The price hike, however, has irked the residents, who alleged that the administration should also "improve basic amenities".

Gurugram, which is known as the Millennium City and houses many IT companies, witnesses heavy rainfall every year.

The downpour also leads to severe waterlogging and flooding in various parts of the city, particularly in residential areas.

Residents who have spent about Rs 4 crore on their dream homes are frustrated with overflowing sewage, blocked drains, and a lack of fire safety measures. Some residents said they had received their occupancy certificates about five years ago.

"If the civic officials are increasing the circle rates, they should also improve the basic amenities," a resident told NDTV.

He also said that the roads "get washed away" in the first rain.

Another resident, who lives in a society in Sector 104, blamed the officials of the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), who are responsible for the urban development in the city.

He said they provide certificates to builders, who fail to build better roads. He also said the road in front of his society was supposed to be a 24-metre-wide road, but it was barely 7 metres.

"There is no monitoring by the officials," he charged.

India Home Prices To Rise Further

Not just Gurugram, average home prices across other major cities in India are also set to rise steadily over the coming years.

After rising 4.3% last year, home prices in India were expected to rise 7.0% this year, 6.5% in 2025 and 7.5% in 2026, a Reuters poll has found.

On the other hand, rents are also expected to rise even faster than house prices, by 7.5% to 10% over the coming year, Reuters reported.