Videos Of Waterlogging In Gurugram's Posh Area With Flats Worth Rs 100 Crore Go Viral

Gurgaon received 53 mm of rainfall by 8:30 am, with some areas recording over 80 mm.

Last October, an 11,000-square-foot apartment at The Camellias by DLF on Gurgaon's Golf Course Road was resold for over Rs 100 crore. The transaction was likened to deals in New Delhi's most exclusive neighbourhoods, which are among the most expensive in the country. However, the same area was submerged in waist-deep water following overnight rainfall on Monday.

Most homeowners who purchased apartments in The Camellias paid between Rs 18 crore at the launch in 2014 and over Rs 40 crore in recent years. Additionally, the cost of interior work would have exceeded Rs 5 crore. Brokers report that properties near The Camellias in Gurgaon that don't overlook the golf course are priced at over Rs 15 crore. Despite the substantial investment in luxurious amenities, visuals shared on social media show the Golf Course area completely similar to many other places in the national capital region where real estate prices are only a fraction of those on Golf Course Road.

According to the district administration, Gurgaon received 53 mm of rainfall by 8:30 am, with some areas recording over 80 mm. The IMD indicated that light to moderate rain with thundershowers is expected in the national capital on Monday.

Several videos and pictures of waterlogged areas in Gurugram also went viral. Many took jabs at the city's name, renaming it "Jalgram," as images surfaced of people wading through waist-deep water and water entering homes in upscale neighbourhoods.

Many criticized civic authorities for failing to provide basic drainage infrastructure, while others accused them of corruption in construction projects. One user suggested withholding the pensions and salaries of the responsible officials and recovering the losses from their assets.