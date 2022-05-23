"We Don't Have Option (WFH), But...": Gurgaon Traffic Cops After Rain

Gurugram Heavy Rain: Waterlogged stretches in the millennium city include Bakhtawar chowk, MDI Chowk, area near DLF Phase 1 Metro, Kanhai Chowk, Aggarsain chowk, among many others.

National Highway NH 48 and Jaipur National Highway were waterlogged.



Submerged roads and heavy traffic were witnessed across Gurugram after heavy rainfall today morning.

National Highway NH 48 and Jaipur National Highway have also been waterlogged since today morning, Gurugram Traffic Police informed.

"We do not have that option, but those who do, may consider exercising the option to work from home," Gurugram Traffic Police tweeted.

The weather office has predicted rainfall along with gusty winds from May 21 to 24.

