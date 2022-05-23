'We Don't Have Option (WFH), But...': Gurgaon Traffic Cops After Rain

Gurugram Heavy Rain: National Highway NH 48 and Jaipur National Highway were waterlogged.

Submerged roads and heavy traffic were witnessed across Gurugram after heavy rainfall today morning.

Waterlogged stretches in the millennium city include Bakhtawar chowk, MDI Chowk, area near DLF Phase 1 Metro, Kanhai Chowk, Aggarsain chowk, among many others.

Traffic Alert:

Water logging has been reported near Aggarsain chowk . Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolicepic.twitter.com/HZgoreB2Ce — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) May 23, 2022

National Highway NH 48 and Jaipur National Highway have also been waterlogged since today morning, Gurugram Traffic Police informed.

Traffic Alert:

Water logging has been reported near DLF phase-1 Metro station. Our traffic officials are on the spot to facilitate the traffic flow. Commuters are requested to plan their travel accordingly. @gurgaonpolicepic.twitter.com/dDcKgbAPCi — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) May 23, 2022

"We do not have that option, but those who do, may consider exercising the option to work from home," Gurugram Traffic Police tweeted.

Meanwhile, Gurgaon Police is on the roads to assist you ….@gurgaonpolicepic.twitter.com/A7utm7XSjs — Gurugram Traffic Police (@TrafficGGM) May 23, 2022

The weather office has predicted rainfall along with gusty winds from May 21 to 24.