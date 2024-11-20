Video Showing "Minimalist House" Inside One Of Gurugram's Most Expensive Societies Stuns Internet

A video showing a "minimalist house" inside Gurugram's DLF Camellias, one of India's most expensive residential societies, is going viral on social media. The Camellias, located on Gurugram's Golf Course Road, is perhaps the most famous luxury housing project where apartments have been reportedly resold for over Rs 100 crore. On Wednesday, content creator Priyam Saraswat shared a video on Instagram showcasing the ultra-luxurious apartment owned by a Gurugram-based architect. The clip offers a rare glimpse into the house which comes with a massive balcony, bar area, and a working space.

In the clip, the homeowner disclosed that she shares the apartment with her businessman husband and their son, who is currently studying in the US. She described the interior of the house as "very minimalistic and very sparse".

"Minimalist house in the most expensive society in India!" the caption of the post read.

Take a look below:

In the video, the architect explained that the apartment has two parts. While the "public part" is used for entertaining guests, the "private part" houses the bedrooms.

The biggest part of the apartment is the 72-foot glass front balcony which can accommodate close to 50 people, the homeowner claimed. The massive apartment also has a master bedroom, a second bedroom, a bar area and a working space.

Mr Saraswat shared the video just a day back. Since then, the video has garnered more than 64,000 likes and over 2.4 million views. In the comments section, while some users simply called the apartment beautiful, others expressed astonishment over the size of the balcony and the apartment itself.

"Man that balcony is almost the size of 3 houses in Mumbai," wrote one user. "Mumbai people what you saw with a view there is called a balcony, yes it's a balcony and in Delhi NCR it's pretty normal it may look like a 3BHK to you but that just an extended open space provided with the home," jokingly commented another.

"Manifesting this house from my 2BHK," said a third user. "Finally I got to see why these apartments are so expensive but I still not able to understand why they are so expensive," expressed a fourth user.

Notably, DLF Camellias is known for housing several top businessmen, including Deep Kalra, Founder and Chairman of MakeMyTrip.