Gurugram Property Dealer Shot Dead. Wife, Her Lover's Associate Arrested

She wanted to kill her husband so that she could have his property, marry her lover: Police

A woman was arrested in Gurugram on Monday for allegedly being involved in the killing of her husband in collusion with her lover, police said.

Dharmesh, 42, a property dealer, was shot dead on October 29 at an under-construction building allegedly by one Mohammadin.

According to police, Mohammadin, who was arrested Sunday, was hired to kill Dharmesh by his wife Neetu, who wanted to grab his property.

Neetu confessed to have colluded with her lover, one Babloo Khan, in the plan to kill her husband and marry Khan after his death, police said.

Babloo Khan is still at large, and a hunt is on to nab him, police said.

Neetu and Mohammadin, a native of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, were taken on one-day and three-day police remand, respectively, they said.

Neetu during the interrogation revealed that before having her husband killed, she had given 650 grams of gold to Babloo Khan to keep with him.

She wanted to kill her husband so that she could have his property, marry Khan, and live off the money, police said.

In the meantime, Khan too had started construction of his new house in his village to stay with Neetu after his marriage.

Neetu and Dharmesh were married for 20 years and have two children, Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, Crime, said.

Sangwan said that the Neetu had come in contact with Khan through one of their maids.

"During interrogation, the accused revealed that a maid used to work in their house. She suspected that her husband was having an affair with her, so she fired her.

"About six months ago another maid was hired. That maid was in touch with Babloo Khan and through her, Neetu befriended Babloo Khan, a resident of Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh. After that both of them started talking and fell in love," he said.

According to police, Neetu had tipped off Khan that her husband would be sleeping in an under-construction building in Sector 22 on the night of October 29.

"As per information, Babloo Khan reached the building with his friend Mohammaddin who shot dead the property dealer.

"Babloo Khan had removed the SIM from his phone and Mohammadin's phone and had also removed the number plate of his Swift car," Sangwan added.

