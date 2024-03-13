Gurugram Man Dies By Suicide Over Non-Payment Of Dues By Ex Employer: Cops

The body has been handed over to the family after postmortem, said police (Representational)

A 43-year-old man died by allegedly hanging himself at his house here over harassment by his former employer, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred on Tuesday night and the body of the Harjinder Singh was found on Wednesday morning.

Before taking the extreme step, Harjinder Singh left a voice note addressing his wife Paramneet Kaur in which he said he was dying by suicide as his former employer RK Tuteja did not clear his salary dues, they said.

Harjinder Singh, a driver, allegedly hanged himself from a grille on the stairway of the third floor of his house in Gandhi Nagar Colony here, using an electric cable, the police said.

According to a complaint filed by Paramneet Kaur, he had been working as a van driver at a rotary blood bank for the past two weeks while a salary dispute was ongoing with his former employer, the police said.

"My husband was working with R K Tuteja as a driver but he did not pay him his salary," Paramneet Kaur said in the complaint.

Paramneet Kaur said when she and her husband approached Tuteja at his office, he insulted them. He had already taken Harjinder Singh's signature on a salary register and claimed that he had paid him his dues.

"In a voice note, my husband alleged that he is committing suicide due to harassment by R K Tuteja," she added.

Based on Paramneet Kaur's complaint, an FIR has been lodged at the Shivaji Nagar Police Station against Tuteja under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

The body has been handed over to the family after postmortem and an investigation is underway, they said.

