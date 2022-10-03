2 Labourers Dead During Gurugram Building Demolition

A total of four workers were trapped in the debris.

Two labourers were killed during the demolition of an old factory in Gurugram on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place at around 8 am in Udyog Vihar Phase 1 when a dozen or so labourers were carrying out the demolition of an old factory building. The demolition at the site was underway since September 26 and until today, two floors of the three-floor factory were torn down. Some labourers were trapped in the debris when the final floor of the building caved in.

A total of four workers were trapped in the debris, the police said. While two were rescued, two others were killed in the building collapse.

According to Gurugram top cop Deepak Saharan, a police team and the fire brigade are at the scene for further investigation.