Teen Waiting For Bus Allegedly Gang-Raped By Auto Driver, 4 Others In Gurgaon

Share EMAIL PRINT Two cases of rape reported in busy localities of Gurgaon Gurgaon: A teenager who was waiting at a bus stand in Gurgaon's Sohna Road was allegedly gang-raped by an auto rickshaw driver and four others on May 1. The 19-year-old was waiting for a bus to visit her hometown Aligarh, when the auto-driver told her that he will take her to the place where she would get the bus easily.



She believed him and got on to the vehicle and within a few minutes the driver sped off to a deserted locality, where four more men hopped onto the auto rickshaw, the girl told the police. They forced the teenager to have a drink, which was reportedly laced with drugs. A few hours later the men dropped her off on the wayside, said the police.



Later the teenager went to the police station in Bhondsi, where a First Investigation Report was filed based on her statement. After a medical examination, the police have started an investigation but no one has been arrested yet.



Another



The woman in her complaint to the police said that the manager told them to shift rooms on Sunday. She asked him to wait until her husband returned from work as she was unwell. Later she suddenly lost consciousness and when she woke up she realised she had been raped. "She called the manager who admitted to his crime when she threatened to approach the police", the officer said. The couple later filed a rape complaint and the manager was arrested.



In a statement, OYO, a network of budget hotels, said, "We are deeply saddened by this unfortunate incident at Emaar Residency and will continue to extend our full support to police in the probe, along with the owner of the hotel. As the matter is under investigation, we have suspended the employee in question."



(With inputs from ANI & PTI)



