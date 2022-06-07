Gurgaon Man Arrested Over Threat Call Posing As Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member

Gurgaon: The man threatened to kidnap and murder the chairman of a private school. (Representational)

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for making a threat call to the chairman of a private school in Gurgaon posing as a member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, police said.

Upset over failing his Class 10 examination in 2019, Pinku, had nursed a grudge against JP Yadav, chairman of Guru Dronacharya School Bhangrola, his alma mater.

Claiming to be associated with Gangster Bishnoi, he threatened to kidnap and murder Mr Yadav over the call, Gurgaon police said.

A gangster, Bishnoi is currently lodged in Tihar jail and is making headlines for admitting his gang's role in the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose wala.

The matter came to light on June 3, when Yadav filed a complaint regarding the incident.

An FIR was registered at Farrukhnagar police station and the case was assigned to crime unit sector 31, police said.

Today, a police team arrested Pinku alias Golu who confessed of making the call, they added.

"The accused was unhappy with his result. He called the chairman of school from a virtual number and threatened to kidnap and kill him. The mobile phone used by the accused in the crime has also been recovered from his possession. We are questioning him," said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP, crime.

