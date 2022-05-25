Fashion Designer Jumps To Death From 14th Floor Of Building In Gurgaon: Police

A 25-year-old fashion designer allegedly jumped to death from the 14th floor of the building she was staying in on Gurgaon-Faridabad road, police said on Tuesday.
The victim was identified as Charu Khurana, a native of Karnal in Haryana.
She had moved to Gurgaon in search of a job and had been living at a rented flat in Valley View Estate, Gwal Pahari, for about a month-and-a-half, they said.
The police said they did not find a suicide note.
"Around 8 pm on Monday, the police received information that a woman had allegedly jumped off from the 14th floor balcony. A police team reached the spot and took her to a private hospital where the doctors declared her dead.
"Her family members reached Gurgaon this morning. They did not blame anybody. We did not recover a suicide note either. Her body was handed over to her family after post-mortem," inspector Dinesh Kumar, SHO, DLF phase-1 police station, said.
It appears to be a case of suicide but the police are probing all angles, he added.
|Helplines
|Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health
|9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
|TISS iCall
|022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
|(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)