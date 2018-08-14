Gurgaon Cop Who Saved Drowning Man Gets Promotion, Letter Of Appreciation

Lukman Khan dived into the Yamuna canal in Faridabad to save a man who was drowning on Sunday

Constable Lukman Khan, who saved a man from drowning in a canal in Faridabad on Sunday, has been awarded an out-of-turn promotion, Gurugram Commissioner of Police KK Rao announced on Monday.

The police constable, who is posted with the Gurugram Crime Branch, has also been given a 1st class appreciation letter and Rs 5,000 for his act of bravery.

"Khan will also be publicly honoured at the Independence Day function in Gurugram," Police Department PRO Subhash Boken told news agency IANS.

Lukman Khan's Crime Branch team was on its way to conduct a raid in Faridabad on Sunday when they saw a man drowning in the Yamuna canal there. As bystanders shouted for help, Mr Khan took off his uniform and jumped into the canal to save him.

The rescued man was identified as Mangal Singh, a resident of Sihi village in Faridabad.