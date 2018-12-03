Gurgaon Businessman, 47, Dies Allegedly After Jumping From 9th Floor Flat

The victim was identified as Naresh Hasija, who lived in the same flat of Park View Apartments in Gurgaon with his family. He allegedly jumped off the floor around 3 am.

Gurgaon | | Updated: December 03, 2018 12:15 IST
It is not clear why Naresh Hasija jumped to his death (Representational)


Gurugram: 

A 47-year-old businessman on Monday jumped to his death from the ninth floor of his flat in an upscale society in Gurgaon, police said. No suicide note was found.

The victim was identified as Naresh Hasija, who lived in the same flat of Park View Apartments in Gurgaon with his family. He allegedly jumped off the floor around 3 am.

A case was registered at the Sector 50 police station.

"Hasija, his wife and children watched a movie on television till late on Sunday. His elder son was studying till 2 am on Monday. The reason behind this extreme step is not clear immediately," police officer Baljeet told IANS.

The family hails from Sonipat.

