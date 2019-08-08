14-Year-Old Girl From Meghalaya Gang-Raped In Gurgaon: Police

A probe was underway and efforts were on to identify the accused (Representational)

A 14-year-old girl from Meghalaya has been gang raped by four persons in Haryana here, Gurugram police PRO Subhash Bokan said on Thursday.

The incident came to light after the victim's parents approached the Meghalaya House in the national capital and reported the incident late on Wednesday.

Officials of Meghalaya House then escorted the victim and her family to register the complaint at a Gurugram police station.

Bokan said a probe was underway and efforts were on to identify the accused. An FIR was registered at Rajendra Park Police Station on Thursday.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.