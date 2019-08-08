14-Year-Old Girl From Meghalaya Gang-Raped In Gurgaon: Police

The incident came to light after the victim's parents approached the Meghalaya House in the national capital and reported the incident late on Wednesday.

Gurgaon | | Updated: August 08, 2019 16:50 IST
A probe was underway and efforts were on to identify the accused (Representational)


Gurugram: 

A 14-year-old girl from Meghalaya has been gang raped by four persons in Haryana here, Gurugram police PRO Subhash Bokan said on Thursday.

Officials of Meghalaya House then escorted the victim and her family to register the complaint at a Gurugram police station.

Bokan said a probe was underway and efforts were on to identify the accused. An FIR was registered at Rajendra Park Police Station on Thursday.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)


