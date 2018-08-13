Drunk Men Gather Outside Gurgaon Mall, Try To Burn Down Police Barricades

The policemen, present at the spot, dispersed them with minor lathi charge, the police said.

Two men were arrested for alleged hooliganism outside the Sahara mall in Gurgaon, the police said on Sunday.

Over a dozen youth -- in inebriated state -- assembled after night clubs located in the mall close for the day on Saturday night and began torching properties, including the police barricades, they said.

The policemen, present at the spot, dispersed them with minor lathi charge, the police said.

The cops managed to arrest two among them, they added.

"Dharmender and Sanjeev, residents of Delhi and Gurugram, respectively, were arrested. They were booked under sections, pertaining to rioting, of the IPC," said Subhash Bokan, PRO of the Gurgaon police.

He added efforts were on to identify the other accused.