Here Are Gurgaon Vaccination Sites For 15-18 Age Group

46 government and 8 private centres designated for vaccination in the adult category in Gurgaon (File)

Gurgaon has earmarked 77 vaccination centres at government institutions and schools for inoculating those in the 15-18 age group, as the country prepares for immunizing the younger crowd amid fears over the new Omicron variant.

Besides, 10 private vaccination centres are also designated for the 15-18 age group in Gurgaon. These vaccination centres will function from 10 am till 5 pm.

Also 46 government centres and eight private sites are designated for vaccination in the adult (18+) category in the district.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a week ago that vaccinations will begin for children between 15 and 18 years from January 3.

Over 3.5 lakh beneficiaries in this age group across India have registered themselves on the CoWIN portal to get vaccinated since registrations began on January 1, as on Sunday morning.

A day earlier, the Haryana government had imposed new restrictions in Gurgaon, besides other districts, in view of rising cases and Omicron concerns, closing down cinema halls and sports complexes, and advising 50 per cent staff attendance in both government and private offices.