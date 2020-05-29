Gurgaon Releases Revised List Of Containment Zones As COVID-19 Cases Rise

The total cases in Gurgaon are 405 now, according to a state health bulletin. (File)

Raising concerns over increase in coronavirus cases in Haryana, the government has released a revised containment zone order for Gurgaon amid the ongoing nation-wide lockdown.

Deputy Commissioner of Gurgaon posted the new order by the district administration on Twitter today, which lists the containment zones in the city that have reported positive COVID-19 cases.

The order by District Magistrate of Gurgaon, Amit Khatri, said it is "imperative to strictly observe the lockdown and isolation measures to contain the further spread of COVID-19."

The list by the authorities includes names of the containment and buffer zones as well as dates of last reported cases. A total of 42 areas have been included, like Jharsa Village, Om Nagar, DLF phase 2, Shivaji Park, among others.

Containment Orders dated 28.05.2020, revised by the District Administration Gurugram. pic.twitter.com/AXhuCahM3z — DC Gurugram (@DC_Gurugram) May 29, 2020

Coronavirus cases have been increasing in districts sharing a border with the national capital, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said on Thursday. He said Gurgaon has reported 111 cases in the last one week.

The Haryana government also decided today to seal the routes that go to Delhi after taking note of rising cases of the highly infectious coronavirus.

A massive traffic jam blocked the road connecting Delhi and Gurgaon this morning as hundreds of people who were stopped from crossing the border protested on the road after cars were allowed to pass through the barricades unchecked. An hour later, the checkpoint was sealed completely for all, including motorists, except those involved in essential services.

On Thursday, Gurgaon reported 68 fresh cases followed by 18 in Faridabad and four in Sonipat.

The total cases in Gurgaon are 405 now, according to a state health bulletin.