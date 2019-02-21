Cleaner Sexually Assaulted 3-Year-Old Girl In Gurgaon School, Arrested

According to the Gurgaon Police PRO, the incident took place inside the school toilet on Wednesday when the cleaner saw the victim alone.

Gurgaon | | Updated: February 21, 2019 23:51 IST
Cleaner Sexually Assaulted 3-Year-Old Girl In Gurgaon School, Arrested

The cleaner was arrested after the 3-year-old girl identified him as the perpetrator (Representational)


Gurgaon: 

A sweeper at a private school was on Thursday arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a three-year-old girl, the police said.

Komal, employed with the preparatory school in Gurgaon, was arrested from his residence in the city.

He was booked under Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the Gurgaon Police PRO, the incident took place inside the school toilet on Wednesday when Komal saw the victim alone.

It came to light when the girl returned home and complained of pain in her private parts.

Her parents approached the school management and Komal was identified by the girl as the perpetrator.

"The victim's parents lodged a complaint against the accused following which he was arrested," the police said.

