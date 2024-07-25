Boy, 5, Drowns In Swimming Pool Of Gurugram Society, 2 Trainers Arrested

A resident alleged that the child's lifejacket was loose and unlocked. (Representational)

A five-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool of a residential complex in Gurugram's sector 37, the police said. The incident took place yesterday in BPTP Park Serene in Gurugram.

Mivansh Singla was accompanied by his grandmother to the children's swimming pool which was 1.5 feet deep, his grandfather said in a police complaint. The boy's grandmother later went back to the flat to get things for Mivansh but he (grandfather) got a call from his wife that the boy had been taken to a hospital. The doctors later declared him dead, the police said.

The society club has three different swimming pools with varying depths. The boy drowned in a 4 feet deep pool. The boy's grandfather alleged that his grandson died due to the negligence of lifeguards, security guards, security supervisor, swimming pool operator and company management.

The victim's father, Binny Singla, is an employee of Maruti Company and lives with his wife and children in Tower-J of the society.

A resident alleged that the child's lifejacket was loose and unlocked, but none of the trainers paid attention.

The police have registered a case based on his grandfather's complaint. The cops took action and arrested two lifeguards - 30-year-old Durg and 21-year-old Akash.

Durg joined the club 10 days before the incident and Akash just two days ago. Further action is being taken by the police and an investigation is going on.