5 Arrested For Mob Attack Case On Gurgaon Family On Holi

All five were a part of the mob that attacked a Muslim family on Holi.

Four more persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the Bhondsi mob attack case on Holi. With this, the Gurgaon police have made five arrests in the case.

The police had arrested Mahesh Kumar on Friday. Police said Dhirender alias Dhire, Amit, Dharmendra and Sunil were arrested around 2 am on Monday.

"Dhirender, Amit and Dharmendra are natives of Naya Gaon village adjoining Bhup Singh Nagar, while the fourth accused Sunil is a serial offender. He has served two jail terms before this incident. All were absconding since the incident," said Shamsher Singh, Gurugram Police Chief Public Relations Officer.

"Dhirender, who owns a dairy in Bhup Singh Nagar, was present at the time of the incident along with six other youths. Following the altercation between two groups over playing cricket, all of them barged into the house of Mohammed Dilshad alias Shamshad with batons, hockey sticks and iron rods while others pelted stones from outside," Mr Singh said.

They brutally assaulted four men until one, Mohammed Shahid fell unconscious.

"The goons also took away some jewellery and other valuables," Mr Singh said.

A video of the incident, filmed by one of Shamshad's family members from the third floor of the building, went viral a day later.

The official said that the police were trying to identify the other accused from the footage.

Meanwhile, Bhup Singh Nagar and its adjoining villages still remain tense. "We have deployed a PCR van outside the house of the victims," Mr Singh said.

The Gurugram Police have registered an FIR against unknown persons under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

