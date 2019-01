Police have charged six people including the deceased's two son-in-laws. (Representational)

A 61-year-old man was shot dead close to his house near the Gurugram-Badshahpur road, allegedly by his son-in-laws, the police said on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Harpal Singh, a resident of Fazilpur village.

Police have charged six people including the deceased's two son-in-laws Naresh Yadav and Rahul, who are brothers.

Mr Singh married his two daughters to the brothers in 2010. Both the couples were living with Mr Singh at his house.