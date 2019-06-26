2 Men Thrashed Near Gurgaon For Allegedly 'Smuggling' Cattle, Arrested

Two men have been beaten by a mob near Gurgaon, Haryana for allegedly smuggling cattle

Two persons were allegedly assaulted by a mob in Haryana's Gurgaon district on Tuesday on the suspicion of smuggling cattle.

Two pickup vans were intercepted by a group of "cow protection unit" near Islampur village, 3 km from Gurgaon, on Tuesday morning, said Savita Kataria - the person who led the group.

Shathil Ahmad, a resident of Palwal district, and Tayaid were arrested and a search is on for two others who ran away, said Gurgaon police PRO Subhash Bokan.

According to Savita Kataria, residents of the village went on a rampage after "they saw cattle inside the vehicles" and thrashed Ahmad and Tayaid.

The police said the accused were on their way to deliver the consignment in Delhi, adding that the two vehicles had been seized.

"We have registered an FIR under various sections of the Haryana Gauvansh Sanrakshan and Gausamvardhan Act, 2015," the police added.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.