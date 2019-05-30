2 Arrested In Gurgaon With Fake Currency Notes Worth Rs 1.20 Crore

Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said Wasim and Kasim, both residents of Newat district, were arrested by a joint team of NIA and the Gurgaon Police from Sohna road.

Gurgaon | | Updated: May 30, 2019 03:57 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
2 Arrested In Gurgaon With Fake Currency Notes Worth Rs 1.20 Crore

Fake Rs 2,000 currency notes totaling Rs 1.20 crores were recovered from them.


Gurgaon: 

The Gurgaon police Wednesday arrested two persons with fake currency notes worth Rs 1.20 crore, a police spokesperson said.

Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan said Wasim (20) and Kasim (44), both residents of Newat district, were arrested by a joint team of NIA and the Gurgaon Police from Sohna road.

Fake Rs 2,000 currency notes totaling Rs 1.20 crores were recovered from them, he said.

"They were later handed over to the NIA for further interrogation", PRO Bokan added.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Fake Currency NotesGurgaon police

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Naveen PatnaikArun JaitleySheila DikshitTej PratapUS TradeMamata BanerjeeVladimir PutinLive NewsWorld Cup 2019World Cup ScheduleVenue Review

................................ Advertisement ................................