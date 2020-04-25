Woman Found Murdered In Goa, Cops Suspect 'Male Friend', Arrest Him

Goa Police arrested a 24-year-old man suspected of killing a woman in Benaulim village (Representational)

A 22-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her male friend at Benaulim village in South Goa, following which he was arrested, police said today.

The incident took place on Friday and the accused, 24-year-old Melbourn Fernandes, was arrested within hours, a police official said.

"The accused asked his woman friend to come to an isolated place in Benaulim, where he killed her. After being informed about a woman's body being found, a police team rushed to the spot and started an investigation. The probe revealed that Fernandes was involved in the crime," Superintendent of Police (South) Arvind Gawas said.

"The accused was traced within hours and arrested by Colva Police," he added.

However, Mr Gawas did not reveal the motive behind the crime.

Another official said that the accused was upset after he saw the woman speaking to another man in Margao city.

A case under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) has been registered against the accused.

More details awaited.



