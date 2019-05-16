Will Consider BJP's Request To Shut Off-Shore Casinos In Goa: Chief Minister

Six off-shore casinos are currently anchored in the Mandovi river in Panaji. (Representational image)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said his government "will consider" the state BJP unit's request to shut down the off-shore casinos operating in the state.

Six off-shore casinos are currently anchored in the Mandovi river in Panaji.

The state government in March this year granted six-month extension to them. There has been a demand from a section of people to shift the vessels from the Mandovi river. State BJP unit president Vinay Tendulkar on Tuesday submitted a letter to the government demanding that these off-shore casinos be shut.

"If people don't want onshore casinos, which function from five-star hotels, then they should also be closed alongwith the off-shore casinos," he said.

Mr Sawant told reporters on Wednesday that he received the letter sent by Mr Tendulkar. "The government will definitely consider there presentation and act accordingly," he said.

