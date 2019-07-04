Two Men Arrested For Stalking Three Students In Goa

The arrested accused have been identified as Prasad, 22, and Anand, 24. (Representational)

Two men have been arrested by Old Goa Police for stalking three girls on their way to school. A police complaint was lodged by the school headmaster in this regard on Wednesday morning.

The accused have been identified as Prasad, 22, and Anand, 24. The third accused Dinesh is absconding.

"The complaint against the two accused was lodged by the headmaster of a school in Tiswadi Taluka on Wednesday. He mentioned that three unknown persons were following three minor girls on an Activa scooter while the girls were on their way to school. The accused tried to foster personal interaction with the girls even after they refused to do so," Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi said.

After receiving this complaint, Old Goa police immediately registered a complaint under Section 345D and 24 of the Indian Penal Code and section 8 of Goa Children's Act 2003.

Official Dalvi immediately formed a team after filing a complaint and observed the CCTV footage of the route, collected local intelligence and arrested the accused.

Further investigation is on, the police said.

