Pramod Sawant Says Bribes Being Sought For Government Jobs In His Name

Pramod Sawant asserted no bribe is needed for getting a government job. (FILE PHOTO)

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday that he had learnt that some people were asking for bribes in his name for securing a government job.

"No bribe is needed for getting a government job", Mr Sawant said while speaking to reporters in Panaji and warned of strict action against the culprits.

"No one needs to pay anyone for a government job. We are not demanding any bribe," he said.

After the code of conduct for elections was lifted, the state government advertised several vacancies.

Mr Sawant said bribes were also being asked in the name of some MLAs. He had also received two or three specific complaints where government servants allegedly asked for money for securing a job, he said.

"I will conduct inquiry into these complaints and strict action would be taken," the chief minister said.

"People should approach police or inform his office if any government official asked for a bribe", he added.

"Some 20 per cent of government officials shirk work and such people would face action", Mr Sawant said.

Last week, Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte had claimed that 30 per cent of state government officials moonlight.