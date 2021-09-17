PM Modi To Interact With Healthcare Workers, Vaccine Beneficiaries In Goa Tomorrow

PM Modi will interact with Goa's healthcare workers and vaccine beneficiaries tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with healthcare workers and beneficiaries of COVID-19 vaccination programme in Goa on Saturday via video conferencing after the state completed 100 per cent first dose coverage for its adult population.

In a statement, the PM's Office said that the efforts undertaken by the state government that resulted in the successful vaccination coverage include organisation of successive "Tika Utsavs" for community mobilisation and grassroot outreach, targeted vaccination for priority groups such as inoculation at workplaces and old age homes among others.

Continuous community engagement to remove doubts and apprehensions was also done.

The state also overcame challenges like Cyclone Tauktae to ensure rapid vaccination coverage, the PM's Office noted.



