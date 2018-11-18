Nigerian Arrested In Goa With Drugs Worth Rs 11 Lakh

A Nigerian national was arrested in Goa with drugs worth more than Rs 11 lakh. (Representational)

A Nigerian national was arrested on Sunday in Goa with drugs worth more than Rs 11 lakh, a police official said.

The accused, Frank Natheneil, was allegedly invovled in trafficking narcotics in the coastal belt of Calangute, Police Inspector Jivba Dalvi said.

The 32-year-old was in possession of a range of illegal drugs, including, MDMA, morphine, amphetamine, LSD and ganja, whose collective value in the international market is estimated to be Rs 11,05,000, he said.

The foreign national was intercepted and checked on getting information that he would arrive in Calangute to paddle drugs, the police officer said.

The accused has been charged under different sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, he added.