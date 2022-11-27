Mentally-Challenged Man Smashes Car With Hammer In Goa, Detained: Cops

The incident took place near O'Coqueiro junction in Porvorim area, the police said. (Representational)

A mentally disturbed man smashed a car with a hammer on a highway in Goa without any provocation while the vehicle's occupant was on way to the Dabolim airport, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 11.45 am on Saturday near O'Coqueiro junction in Porvorim area following which the man was detained, police inspector Anant Gaonkar said, adding that the attacker had a history of mental illness.

A video of the incident later went viral on social media platforms.

The car occupant, Anthony Dias, was proceeding towards the airport from Candolim.

“When the car reached a traffic signal, the motorcycle-borne accused came in front of the four-wheeler and stopped it," the police official said.

The accused started hitting at the car's windshield, doors, roof, left side head light and other parts of the vehicle with a hammer without any provocation, he said.

Based on the car occupant's complaint, the accused was later detained and referred to the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour at Bambolim in Goa as he had a history of mental illness, he said.