Goa Government Knows How to Survive "By Hook Or By Crook": Minister

Goa agriculture minister Vijai Sardesai countered Congress's claims that it will form governemnt in Goa after bypolls.

Goa | | Updated: January 27, 2019 22:06 IST
Manohar Parrikar's government knows how to survive, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai said.


Panaji: 

A day after Congress claimed that it will form a government in Goa after Mandrem and Shirod Assembly bypolls, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and Goa agriculture minister said today that the current dispensation knew how to survive "by hook or by crook".

Speaking at an event in Margao, south Goa, Mr Sardesai said the Manohar Parrikar government is working for the people of Goa and if they want this government to survive, we will by hook or by crook," he said.

On Saturday, Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar had claimed that his party would form the government in the state after the bypolls.

Speaking at the function Sunday, Mr Sardesai slammed the Congress for "scaring" people by raking up the issue of formalin in fish, adding that the new laboratory complex would lay these fears to rest.

