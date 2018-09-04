Man Opens Fire At Goa Bar Because He Was "Refused More Drinks"

A drunk Mubarak Khan opened fire in a popular bar in the beach village of Colva, said police.

Goa | | Updated: September 04, 2018 02:14 IST
The weapon used by the accused has not been traced so far. (Representational)

Panaji: 

A man was arrested on Monday for opening fire in a bar in South Goa after he was refused more drinks by the staff, police said.

According to the police, a drunk Mubarak Khan opened fire in a popular bar in the beach village of Colva.

"We received a complaint from the manager of 49Rs bar and restaurant, Felix Fernandes, that Khan fired a bullet and threatened security personnel and hotel staff after he was refused more alcohol, as he was already drunk."

"The accused has been arrested," Police Inspector in-charge of the Colva Police Station Filomena D'Costa told reporters.

He said the weapon used by the accused has not been traced so far.

