Man Opens Fire At Goa Bar Because He Was 'Refused More Drinks'

(Representational)

A man was arrested on Monday for opening fire in a bar in South Goa after he was refused more drinks by the staff, police said.

According to the police, a drunk Mubarak Khan opened fire in a popular bar in the beach village of Colva.

"We received a complaint from the manager of 49Rs bar and restaurant, Felix Fernandes, that Khan fired a bullet and threatened security personnel and hotel staff after he was refused more alcohol, as he was already drunk."

"The accused has been arrested," Police Inspector in-charge of the Colva Police Station Filomena D'Costa told reporters.

He said the weapon used by the accused has not been traced so far.