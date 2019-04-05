Liquor, Drugs And Cash Worth Rs 3.84 Crore Seized In Goa Ahead Of Polls

Special surveillance was carried out along the borders to ensure there was no transportation of liquor.

The election authorities in Goa have seized liquor, drugs, cash and other items, collectively worth Rs 3.84 crore, since the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections came into force on March 10.

The office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) gave the information on Friday.

Polling in the two parliamentary constituencies in the state- North Goa and South Goa- and by-elections to three Assembly constituencies- Mandrem, Shiroda and Mapusa- will be held on April 23.

As per the figures provided by the CEO, the authorities have seized different items worth Rs 3,84,20,898 from across the state so far. This includes liquor worth Rs 2.86 crore. Cash worth Rs 75.18 lakh and narcotic drugs worth Rs 22.17 lakh were also seized.

"As liquor is cheaper in Goa, it is one of the commodities suspected to be extensively used to woo the voters. Cash distribution is not taking place much in Goa," a senior election officer said.

Special surveillance was being carried out along the state borders to ensure there was no transportation of liquor, the officer said.

