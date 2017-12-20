High Court Dismisses Tarun Tejpal's Plea To Drop Rape, Other Charges

The High Court of Bombay at Goa today dismissed a petition filed by Tehelka's former editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal seeking the quashing of rape and other charges levelled against him by a former woman colleague.Justice Nutan Sardesai dismissed the petition filed by Tarun Tejpal, who is accused of raping the woman during an event in Goa in 2013. The detailed order is expected to be pronounced later this evening.The district court in Mapusa town had earlier framed charges against Tejpal under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, namely sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 376 (rape) and 376(2)(k) (rape of a woman by a person being in the position of control or dominance over the woman), and initiated a trial last month.The crime branch later added various other sections of the Indian Penal Code to the case, namely sections 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement), 376 (2) (f) (person in the position of trust or authority over women, committing rape of such women), 376 C (sexual intercourse by person in authority) and 354 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty)."The detailed copy of the order, by which our petition has been dismissed, is not with us so we are not able to know on which ground it was rejected," lawyer Pramodkumar Dubey, who represented Tarun Tejpal in the high court, told news agency PTI.Senior lawyer Aman Lekhi, who argued on behalf of Tarun Tejpal in the high court on December 12, had then presented before it CCTV footage of the area outside the elevator of a five-star hotel, where he is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman.Public prosecutor Saresh Lotlikar earlier said the trial court (district court) had come to the conclusion that a "primary case" had been made out as charges had been framed.He said the charges against the accused should not be dismissed without a trial in the case.