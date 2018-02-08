Goa Government Launches Motorcycle Ambulance Service Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, in presence of Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, unveiled a batch of 20 two-wheeler ambulances which would be deputed in high risk areas like the coastal belt.

Panaji: The Goa government today launched a motorcycle ambulance service to provide quick medical help to patients in need in the coastal state.



Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, in presence of Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, unveiled a batch of 20 two-wheeler ambulances which would be deputed in high risk areas like the coastal belt.



These motorbikes will be equipped with medical facilities, including oxygen cylinders.



Mr Parrikar told reporters these two-wheeler ambulances would be the first response vehicles which will reach to a person in emergency providing him the necessary medical relief.



"They are fitted with all equipment required to revive a patient. These two-wheelers will not get stuck in traffic and are capable to reach inaccessible and narrow areas.



"Four-wheeler ambulances will follow this two-wheeler ones," the chief minister said.



The two-wheeler ambulance will revive and stabilise a patient who will be carried to the hospital in the regular four-wheeler ambulance, Mr Parrikar said.



Mr Rane said the state government intends to depute 100 such ambulances during the current year with the participation of private players under their corporate social responsibility initiative.







