Goa Deputy Chief Minister Visits Hebrew University, Holds Talks

Goa Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai in on a private visit to Israel.

Goa Deputy Chief Minister Vijai Sardesai has discussed the possibility of student exchange programme between Goa and Hebrew University at Rehovot in Israel, during his visit there.

Mr Sardesai is currently on a private visit to Israel. He has been visiting various state government agencies and institutions to work out ties between Goa and that country.

Mr Sardesai said during his meeting at the Faculty of Agriculture of the Hebrew University, talks were held over various topics, including the possibility of students exchange programme between Goa and the Hebrew University.

Mr Sardesai said he also discussed with Prof Aliza Fleischer, Head of School for Agri Sciences at the Robert H Smith Faculty of Agri, Food & Environment at Rehovot on how post-graduate students from Goa could take admission in the university in order to help the Goan farmers.

Mr Sardesai, who holds the agriculture portfolio in the Pramod Sawant-led ministry, is head of the Goa Forward Party,which is an ally of the ruling BJP in the state.

