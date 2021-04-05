'No Immediate Plan To Impose Lockdown Or Curfew': Goa Chief Minister

Goa's COVID-19 tally stands at 59,068, of which the active caseload is 2,077.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said there was no immediate plan to impose lockdown or curfew but the COVID-19 situation in the state and neighbouring areas was being monitored by his government.

He said the number of tests in the state had increased and asked people to adhere to COVID-19 norms strictly so that the outbreak can be tackled.

"There is no immediate plan to impose lockdown or curfew in Goa. We are monitoring the situation in Maharashtra and Karnataka where COVID-19 cases are rising alarmingly," he told reporters.

