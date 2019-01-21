Manohar Parrikar To Present Goa Annual Budget On January 30

Manohar Parrikar has been unwell for some time. (File)

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who also holds the finance ministry portfolio, will present the annual budget on January 30, the Business Advisory Committee of the state legislative assembly said on Monday.

"Governor Mridula Sinha will deliver her address to the House on January 29, when the House convenes for the three-day assembly session," an official told reporters.

Over the last few weeks, questions were being raised by the Opposition about whether Mr Parrikar, who has been suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer and has been in an out of hospitals for the last 11 months, would be present in the Assembly during the budget session.