Casinos To Remain Shut In Goa On Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary

The casinos in Goa will remain closed for 24 hours in order to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

Goa | | Updated: September 28, 2018 00:01 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Casinos To Remain Shut In Goa On Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary

All casinos in Goa will remain shut on October 2 on account of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary (File)

Panaji: 

All casinos in Goa will remain shut on October 2 on account of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The casinos will remain closed for 24 hours in order to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

"Every year, the Government of Goa observes dry day on October 2 in order to pay homage and respect to the Father of the Nation. In this regard, all the casino licensees shall stop the operations on October 2," Goa state Under Secretary (Home) Neetal Amonkar stated in a notification issued in Panaji on Thursday.

Goa has six offshore casinos besides more than 12 gaming dens in different five-star hotels.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

GoaGoa CasinoGoa Casinos

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Ayodhya VerdictTamil NewsNews in BanglaLive TVTrain StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytmWatch BrandsDominosThugs Of Hindostan Trailer

................................ Advertisement ................................