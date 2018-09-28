Casinos To Remain Shut In Goa On Mahatma Gandhi's Birth Anniversary

All casinos in Goa will remain shut on October 2 on account of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary (File)

All casinos in Goa will remain shut on October 2 on account of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The casinos will remain closed for 24 hours in order to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi.

"Every year, the Government of Goa observes dry day on October 2 in order to pay homage and respect to the Father of the Nation. In this regard, all the casino licensees shall stop the operations on October 2," Goa state Under Secretary (Home) Neetal Amonkar stated in a notification issued in Panaji on Thursday.

Goa has six offshore casinos besides more than 12 gaming dens in different five-star hotels.