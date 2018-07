Police have sent the bodies for post-mortem to know the cause of death. (Representational image)

A middle-aged couple from Assam was found dead in a rented room here on Tuesday, police said.

Police officer Sudesh Velip said that Srimanta Bora was found hanging while his wife Rimpy Bora was found dead on the bed.

The bodies were sent to the Goa Medical College near Panaji for post-mortem to know the cause of death.