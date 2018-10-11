Prateik Babbar Refuses Blood Test After Being Charged For Rash Driving

Actor Prateik Babbar allegedly abused a scooter rider, threatened him after an accident in Goa (File)

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar has refused to give his blood sample for analysis after he was charged by the Goa Police for rash and negligent driving, a police official said today.

The police wanted his blood sample to check whether the actor, who is in his early 30s, was driving under the influence of alcohol, the official said.

Mr Babbar's car allegedly dashed a scooter on the Panaji-Mapusa highway last evening, following which a case of rash and negligent driving was registered against him.

"When (Prateik) Babbar was taken for medical examination at the state-run Asilo Hospital in Mapusa town, he refused to give his blood sample," Porvorim police station inspector Paresh Naik told news agency PTI.

A case under the Motor Vehicles Act was registered, while an investigation is under way to find out whether Mr Babbar could also be charged under sections of the Indian Penal Code, as the scooter rider alleged that the actor threatened him after the mishap, he said.

Mr Babbar has been called today at the Porvorim police station for questioning, Mr Naik added.

The complainant, Paulo Correa, 21, had on Wednesday alleged that a car driven by Mr Babbar dashed against his scooter when he was riding with his sister. After the mishap there was an altercation and Prateik Babbar abused them, he alleged.

Mr Babbar, on his part, filed a complaint against Mr Correa, alleging that his scooter smashed his car's window-shield, the police official said, adding that they have seized the car.

Prateik Babbar, the son of actors Raj Babbar and late Smita Patil, has worked in films like "Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na", "Dhobi Ghat", "Dum Maro Dum" and "My Friend Pinto".

