9 Injured In Blast At Cement Block Manufacturing Factory In Goa

Nine workers were Saturday injured, three of them seriously, in a blast at a cement block manufacturing factory at Tuem Industrial Estate, 35 kms away from Panaji, the police said.

The incident took place around 12.15 pm and led to a fire in the unit, they said adding that over a dozen workers were present at that time.

Pernem police inspector Sandesh Chodankar said the three workers, who suffered grievous injuries in the blast, were admitted to Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) near Panaji.

"They are in a critical condition and undergoing treatment," he said.

Soon after the blast, personnel of the Fire and Emergency Services rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.

The exact cause of the blast could be known after State Factories and Boilers Department conducts an inquiry and submits a report, Mr Chodankar said.

According to him, the owner and the management of the factory could be booked for the offence of endangering human life.

Tuem Industrial Estate is located in Pernem taluka, located along the Maharashtra border.