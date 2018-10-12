19-Year-Old Madhya Pradesh Tourist Drowns In Goa Beach

The tourist drowned in Calangute beach and his body was found today morning. (Representational)

A tourist hailing from Madhya Pradesh drowned in Calangute beach in north Goa and his body was found today morning, police said.

Indore-resident Vishwas Naik,19, was part of a group of eight people who had ventured into the sea off the Calangute coast yesterday evening, said Inspector Jivba Dalvi.

"Three of the group got caught in the sea current at around 6:30pm yesterday. While two of them managed to swim to the shore, Vishwas Naik drowned. His body was found at Baga beach this morning," Mr Dalvi said.