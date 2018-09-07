Woman Raped While Family Members Held Hostage, Robbed In Ghaziabad

The incident took place on Wednesday night in Kakda village here when five robbers forced their way into the victims' house and robbed them, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar.

Ghaziabad | | Updated: September 07, 2018 00:28 IST
Police said an FIR was registered against the accused. (Representational)

Ghaziabad: 

A woman was allegedly raped by two men who held her family members hostage and robbed them, police said Thursday.

Two of the five robbers raped the woman, he said.

An FIR was registered against the accused persons, the DSP said, adding that the woman was sent for medical examination.

