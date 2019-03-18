Woman Arrested For Killing Husband With Lover's Help In Ghaziabad

The lover and his accomplice are still at large and efforts are on to arrest them. (Representational)

A woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly strangling her husband to death with the help of her paramour, police said.

The body of the husband was recovered from Hindan river barrage, they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Shlok Kumar said the woman lodged a missing report of her husband, Ajay Nagar, on Sunday.

Ajay Nagar, a transporter, had his office in Kirana Mandi of GT road Kotwali area. He was earlier lodged in jail in a murder case registered at Partapur police station in Meerut district. During his imprisonment, Nagar came in contact with another inmate named Guddu, Mr Kumar said.

After his release, Guddu started meeting Nagar at his residence and later got into a relationship with his wife.

Nagar raised his objection on several occasions and reprimanded his wife not to meet Guddu, leading to heated arguments.

The woman hatched a plot with Guddu to eliminate her husband.

As suspicion grew over the woman's complaint, the Vijay Nagar police interrogated her and talked with her children. After confirmation of her involvement in the crime, she was arrested.

She told the police that two days ago, she along with Guddu and with help of his friend, strangled Nagar and stuffed his body in a gunny bag and abandoned it near Hindan river barrage.

The body has been recovered and sent for post-mortem. The woman has confessed to the killing. She has been arrested and sent to jail, the officer said.

He said Guddu and his accomplice are still at large and efforts are on to nab them.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.